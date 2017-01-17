Corfu-Pembroke Winterfest is Saturday, Jan. 28

Press release:

Even though summer is long gone, residents with a craving for chicken BBQ are in luck. A delicious chicken with sides will be available at the upcoming Corfu-Pembroke Winterfest thanks to volunteers from the Corfu Free Library.

Winterfest takes place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28 at Pembroke Intermediate School, 58 Alleghany Road in Corfu. The Corfu Free Library will be selling a chicken BBQ dinner at Winterfest that includes barbequed chicken, baked beans, coleslaw, and a roll and butter. The chicken will be cooked by volunteers from the Corfu Fire Department.

The boxed chicken BBQ dinners can be picked up from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at this annual family-friendly event. Pre-sale tickets are available at the library for $9 and will also be sold at the door for $10.

“We sold out last year, so we recommend purchasing your tickets in advance to be sure to get your dinner,” says Diana Reding, Library director.

Winterfest offers residents a time to enjoy music, entertainment, food, prizes, raffles in addition to the chicken BBQ. Admission is free and everyone is invited to attend.

The Corfu Free Library offers a variety of special programs and services and residents are encouraged to check the library’s website at www.CorfuFreeLibrary.org or stop by 7 Maple Ave. in Corfu for program information, or they can call the library at (585) 599-3321.