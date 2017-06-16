Corfu woman charged with aggravated DWI after accident on Sliker Road, Pembroke

Angela Marie Bodekor, 30, of South Lake Road, Corfu, is charged with: aggravated DWI -- a BAC of .18 percent or higher; DWI; refusal to take a prescreen breath test -- roadside; open container of alcohol in vehicle; leaving the scene of a property damage accident; and unreasonable speed. On June 15, following the investigation of a motor-vehicle accident at 950 Sliker Road in the Town of Pembroke, Bodekor was arrested on the charges listed. She was issued an appearance ticket for Pembroke Town Court and is due there on Aug. 1. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Jeremy McClellan, assisted by Sgt. Jason Saile.

Amy L. Wolfe, 42, of Auburn Ave., Rochester, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and possession of a hypodermic needle. She wass arrested on Federal Drive in Batavia at 7:28 a.m. on June 16 following a complaint at a local hotel. She was allegedly found to be in possession of several hypodermic needles and what appeared to be heroin. She was issued appearance tickets to appear in Town of Batavia Court on July 27. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Andrew Hale, assisted by Deputy Lonnie Nati.

Jason W. Whitehead Jr., 19, of Skyline Drive, Penn Yan, is charged with endangering the welfare of a minor, a Class A misdemeanor, and unlawful possession of marijuana. Whitehead was arrested on Thursday afternoon, June 15, by members of the Genesee County Drug Enforcement Task Force following an investigation in the area of 4 MacArthur Drive in the City of Batavia. He was allegedly found to be in possession of marijuana and further investigation allegedly revealed that he provided marijuana to a person less than 17 years old. The defendant was issued an appearance ticket for June 27 in Batavia City Court.