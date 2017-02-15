Country hit makers Runaway June to perform at Batavia Downs in April, tickets go on sale Friday

Press release:

Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel is proud to announce that Runaway June, singers of the country hit single “Lipstick,” will be performing at Batavia Downs Gaming’s Paddock Room Events Center on Friday, April 21st. Tickets will go on sale at their website, BataviaDownsGaming.com, at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 17th.

“As the area’s premier entertainment destination we are committed to bringing exciting musical acts like Runaway June to entertain our loyal patrons,” said Ryan Hasenauer, director of Marketing at Batavia Downs Gaming. “We are looking forward to having Naomi, Hannah and Jennifer onsite for what is sure to be a fun and memorable experience for their fans and soon to be fans.”

All tickets are $10 General Admission plus facility and processing fees.

About Runaway June

Composed of the organic, three part harmonies of Naomi Cooke, Hannah Mulholland and Jennifer Wayne, Runaway June is Wheelhouse Records brand new vocal trio. With its debut single “Lipstick,” Runaway June is the first all-female trio to earn a Top 30 hit on the Billboard Mediabase Country charts in a decade.

About Batavia Downs/WROTB

Owned and operated by 15 Western New York counties and the cities of Rochester and Buffalo, Western Region Off-Track Betting Corporation is a public benefit corporation with headquarters in Batavia, NY. WROTB owns and operates 29 branches, as well as Batavia Downs Gaming, a standard bred racetrack and gaming facility. Since its inception, Western Region OTB has generated over $215 million in operating and surcharge revenues to the taxpayers of those participating municipalities.