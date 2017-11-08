Online News. Community Views.

November 8, 2017 - 1:56pm

Crash in Elba at South Main and Chapel

posted by Billie Owens in news, accidents, elba.

A two-collision is reported in Elba at South Main and Chapel streets. Elba fire police are called to the scene. No word on injuries.

