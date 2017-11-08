November 8, 2017 - 1:56pm
Crash in Elba at South Main and Chapel
A two-collision is reported in Elba at South Main and Chapel streets. Elba fire police are called to the scene. No word on injuries.
>> Download <<
New iOS App
Android version
not yet available
Copyright © 2008-2017 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118
Recent comments