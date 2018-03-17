Crime Victims Legal Network invites adult crime victims to focus group to help develop website

From the City of Batavia Police Department:

Have you ever been a victim of a crime -- such as burglary, identity theft, assault, discrimination, abuse, sexual assault, domestic violence, etc.? Do you work with crime victims? Are you over the age of 18 and speak English? We want to hear from you!

The Crime Victims Legal Network is a partnership of organizations working to create a website that will connect victims of crime with civil legal information and the assistance they need.

CVLN wants to make sure the website is easy to use, helpful, and appealing to the people who it is designed to serve, namely victims of crime and the professionals who work with them.

The network can use your help. Please come to a Focus Group from noon to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 27, at the Oakfield Town Hall, 3219 Drake St., Oakfield.

RSVP to Susan Diesel, Ph.D.: [email protected]

Space is limited. Light refreshments will be provided.