Crossroads House celebrates 20 years of providing comfort care, launches $20 campaign

Crossroads House is celebrating 20 years of providing comfort care to the residents of Genesee, Wyoming and surrounding counties. The Board of Directors officially recognized the milestone at their meeting this month.

It was held at Batavia’s Original pizzeria, one of the newest Medal Level Business Sponsors of Crossroads House.

Kathy Panepento, along with a core of dedicated individuals, opened Crossroads House in 1998 at 11 Liberty St., the former manse of the First Presbyterian Church. They recognized an unmet need in the area for specialized end-of-life care when in-patient care wasn’t feasible and in-home care was no longer possible.

During these 20 years, the small staff and large core of volunteers have served more than 470 of your loved ones, friends and neighbors by providing the very best in end of life care without charge to the residents or their families.

Panepento remains active at Crossroads House as the director of Resident Care and End of Life Doula Services. The End of Life Doula program is an exciting new opportunity for the community by enhancing the care already provided at Crossroads House and offering doula services beyond the walls of 11 Liberty St.

As a part of the 20th anniversary recognition, Crossroads House has launched a 20 for 20 campaign. This is a one-time campaign to not only honor the two decades of service but to pay it forward and allow Crossroads House to continue caring for the dying for the next 20 years and beyond.

To participate in the campaign, Crossroads House asks for a $20 donation and a challenge to 20 of your friends or loved ones to give $20 and have them challenge 20 of their friends and loved ones and so on.

There are several ways to participate:

You can text to give

By texting GIVE20 to (585) 229-6360

You can give online at:

crossroadshouse.com/20-20-donations/

You can give on our Facebook page at:

www.facebook.com/CrossroadsHouse

You can always give by check :

Simply put “20 for 20” on the memo line

(checks made payable to Crossroads House)

Mailed to:

Crossroads House

PO Box 403

Batavia, NY 14021

Crossroads House would like to thank our generous community for lovingly carrying us through the first 20 years and we look forward to giving back for many years to come.