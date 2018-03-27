CTE students inducted into the National Technical Honor Society
Inductees in the 2018 Batavia Career and Technical Center's National Technical Honor Society.
Submitted photo and press release:
This month, the National Technical Honor Society (NTHS) Chapters inducted 49 career and technical students from Batavia Career and Technical Education Center.
Evening candlelight ceremonies took place at Elba High School.
These students met the rigorous criteria set forth by this national organization. The minimum grade point average for acceptance is a 3.0. Students are also selected based upon credit hours completed, attendance, volunteer service, and membership in other student organizations.
The Batavia Career and Technical Education Center is a program of the Genesee Valley Educational Partnership. The Partnership operates as a Board of Cooperative Educational Services offering shared programs and services to 22 component school districts located in Genesee, Wyoming, Livingston and Steuben counties in New York State.
The 2018 Batavia Career and Technical Education Center NTHS Inductees:
Agri-Business Academy
Almadelia Salinas Guzman Pavilion
Jade Vogel Pavilion
Animal Science
Sarah Murray Caledonia-Mumford
Auto Technology
Hannah Tiede Batavia
Building Trades
Nicholas Bonamici Attica
Christian Bradt Oakfield-Alabama
Zachary Heaton Attica
Dylan Lang Pembroke
Anthony Leitten Le Roy
Eric Lewis Pavilion
Jordon Ludwig Pembroke
Breanna Montford Attica
Julius Ohlson Oakfield-Alabama
Karl Steffenilla Pavilion
Lucas Stucchio Byron-Bergen
Cosmetology
Hayle Conte Le Roy
Kayla Heinlein Pembroke
Emma Hopfinger Attica
Elizabeth Kowalski Elba
Shelby Ulm Attica
Criminal Justice
Shawn Busch Attica
Cyle Felski Pembroke
Amanda Knauss Pembroke
Electronics
Cole Ackert Attica
Benjamin Bowman Byron-Bergen
Dwight Czworka Attica
Dominic Donley Batavia
Seth George Alexander
Thomas Pattridge Alexander
Chase Roth Alexander
Joshua Schulik Caledonia-Mumford
Mary Snyder Pavilion
Graphic Arts
Caleb Cottone Pembroke
Hannah Stockschlaeder Attica
Health Careers Academy
Kaitlin Ange Batavia
Brionna DeMichel Byron-Bergen
Kaitlyn Freeman Pembroke
Melissa Jarnot Attica
Health Dimensions
Summer Anderson Caledonia-Mumford
Taylore Dorman Pembroke
Samantha Feldmann Alexander
Nicole Welka Byron-Bergen
Justice Academy
Tyler Wood Pembroke
Metal Trades
Matthew Kurowski Attica
Anthony McMaster Batavia
Andrey Musiyevich Caledonia-Mumford
Anthony True Pavilion
Programming and Interactive Media
Donovan Kelley Caledonia-Mumford
Taylor Tyczka Attica
