CTE students inducted into the National Technical Honor Society

Inductees in the 2018 Batavia Career and Technical Center's National Technical Honor Society.

This month, the National Technical Honor Society (NTHS) Chapters inducted 49 career and technical students from Batavia Career and Technical Education Center.

Evening candlelight ceremonies took place at Elba High School.

These students met the rigorous criteria set forth by this national organization. The minimum grade point average for acceptance is a 3.0. Students are also selected based upon credit hours completed, attendance, volunteer service, and membership in other student organizations.

The Batavia Career and Technical Education Center is a program of the Genesee Valley Educational Partnership. The Partnership operates as a Board of Cooperative Educational Services offering shared programs and services to 22 component school districts located in Genesee, Wyoming, Livingston and Steuben counties in New York State.

The 2018 Batavia Career and Technical Education Center NTHS Inductees:

Agri-Business Academy

Almadelia Salinas Guzman Pavilion

Jade Vogel Pavilion

Animal Science

Sarah Murray Caledonia-Mumford

Auto Technology

Hannah Tiede Batavia

Building Trades

Nicholas Bonamici Attica

Christian Bradt Oakfield-Alabama

Zachary Heaton Attica

Dylan Lang Pembroke

Anthony Leitten Le Roy

Eric Lewis Pavilion

Jordon Ludwig Pembroke

Breanna Montford Attica

Julius Ohlson Oakfield-Alabama

Karl Steffenilla Pavilion

Lucas Stucchio Byron-Bergen

Cosmetology

Hayle Conte Le Roy

Kayla Heinlein Pembroke

Emma Hopfinger Attica

Elizabeth Kowalski Elba

Shelby Ulm Attica

Criminal Justice

Shawn Busch Attica

Cyle Felski Pembroke

Amanda Knauss Pembroke

Electronics

Cole Ackert Attica

Benjamin Bowman Byron-Bergen

Dwight Czworka Attica

Dominic Donley Batavia

Seth George Alexander

Thomas Pattridge Alexander

Chase Roth Alexander

Joshua Schulik Caledonia-Mumford

Mary Snyder Pavilion

Graphic Arts

Caleb Cottone Pembroke

Hannah Stockschlaeder Attica

Health Careers Academy

Kaitlin Ange Batavia

Brionna DeMichel Byron-Bergen

Kaitlyn Freeman Pembroke

Melissa Jarnot Attica

Health Dimensions

Summer Anderson Caledonia-Mumford

Taylore Dorman Pembroke

Samantha Feldmann Alexander

Nicole Welka Byron-Bergen

Justice Academy

Tyler Wood Pembroke

Metal Trades

Matthew Kurowski Attica

Anthony McMaster Batavia

Andrey Musiyevich Caledonia-Mumford

Anthony True Pavilion

Programming and Interactive Media

Donovan Kelley Caledonia-Mumford

Taylor Tyczka Attica​