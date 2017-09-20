Cuomo cancels announcement Thursday at Batavia City Hall, will be rescheduled

Gov. Andrew Cuomo's big announcement in person in Batavia set for City Hall on Thursday has been cancelled. No reason given by the governor's office and no word on when it might be rescheduled.

Local officials were invited to Batavia City Hall at 1:30 p.m. Thursday where Gov. Cuomo was expected to make an announcement.

What was going to be announced was not revealed in the invitation, but the City of Batavia did submit an application to Cuomo's office for the Downtown Revitalization Initiative contest, which carries a $10 million award for one municipality in each of the state's economic development regions.

While winners have been announced in other regions, the winner of the contest in the Finger Lakes region has not yet been announced.

Local officials said they couldn't discuss the reason for Cuomo's now-cancelled visit. The notice from Cuomo's office did say it will be rescheduled, however.