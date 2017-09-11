Darien Lake presents third annual Harvest Festival -- three weekends of fall fun and local food trucks

Press release:

As summer comes to an end, Darien Lake is preparing for its third annual Harvest Festival by bringing in local performers, food trucks, crafters and more throughout the park amidst the fall foliage.

Harvest Festival will run the last three weekends in September including these dates 16, 17, 23, 24, 30 and Oct. 1, when the park will close for the season.

Harvest Festival activities that are included with park admission:

Local Food Trucks including Lloyd’s Taco Truck, Meat the Press and Cheesy Chick

Stage Entertainment including international bands, local performers and dance groups

Regional Arts and Craft Vendors

Ignite the Night Laser show on the lawn Saturdays at 8 p.m.

Keg Tap and Beer Slides (for ages 21 and up)

Haymazing Adventure – a fun kids' maze

Fall-themed food in the park

Harvest Fest Express hayrides

Vacations guests will have access to special harvest themed activities on Friday evenings before the Festival including: Magical Pumpkin Forest, in which guests will plant seeds at night and then “harvest” their pumpkins in the morning. There will be fall-themed crafts in the hotel, and the movie “Little Rascals” will play on the lawn at 9 p.m.

For more information about participating artists and vendors and to find the lowest rates on Fall Getaway Packages, visithttp://www.darienlake.com/harvest-festival.

WHEN: Sept. 16, 17, 23, 24, 30 and Oct. 1

Saturdays: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sundays: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Darien Lake’s wide variety of entertainment has made it “destination fun” since 1964. Located 45 minutes from Niagara Falls between Buffalo and Rochester, today the park boasts more than 50 rides, including six world-class roller coasters; dozens of family-friendly rides and entertainment; the region’s largest water park complete with wave pool; and a 20,000-seat, world-class performing arts center, operated by Live Nation.

The park is open until Oct. 1st, and welcomes overnight guests in a wide range of accommodations – from a full-service hotel and modern cabins to rental RVs and campsites. For more information or to order season passes, visit www.DarienLake.com