Dates announced for Summer Sports Camps at GCC for soccer and volleyball

Press release:

The Genesee Community College Athletics Department has announced dates for upcoming soccer and volleyball camps to take place this summer at the College.

The camps will be taught by GCC coaches and players as well as other select coaches and players, and offer young athletes an opportunity to learn the skills and techniques of the game all while having fun.

Boys and girls ages 12-17 that want to work on soccer goalkeeping skills will have the opportunity to do so at the strictly-goalkeeper soccer camp beginning on June 18. The camp will meet on Sunday's (6/18, 6/25, 7/2, 7/9 & 7/16) from 3 – 4:30 p.m and the cost of the camp is $75.

GCC women's soccer Head Coach Jeff Reyngoudt will run the camp and focus on all aspects of the game with the keepers, including lots of individual attention. Players will be placed according to age (based on numbers), creating a healthy, challenging, learning environment for each player. The sessions are serious and intense, but will never lose sight of the fact that soccer is a game and player's enjoyment is the number one priority. For more information contact Coach Reyngoudt: [email protected] or by calling (585)330-3593.

The GCC women's soccer program will host a camp for girls ages 12 – 17 and boys ages 12 – 17 from July 24 - 28. Head Coach Reyngoudt will be joined by other area coaches and college players throughout the five-day camp, which will run each day from 9 – 11:30 a.m. for girls and 12:30 – 3 p.m. for boys. The GCC soccer program believes the "game" is the best teacher and that philosophy will be evident at the camp. Cost of the camp is $125. Contact Coach Reyngoudt with any questions or concerns: [email protected] or by calling (585)330-3593.

GCC volleyball and Head Coach Tricia Ziebarth will host a volleyball camp for boys and girls in grades 7-12 on Aug. 7 – 9. The camp will run from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. each day and Coach Ziebarth will ensure that each participant learns the proper, fundamental techniques essential for the sport. Participants will learn the skills, drills and thrills of volleyball led by Ziebarth and select assistant coaches. Cost of the camp is $125. Contact Coach Ziebarth with any questions or concerns: [email protected] or by calling (607)765-7627.

For further information and registration, visit www.genesee.edu/camps.

Genesee Community College athletics program endeavors to provide a quality and competitive intercollegiate athletics program consistent with the National Junior Collegiate Athletics Association (NJCAA) philosophy and the overall educational mission of Genesee Community College. Participation in collegiate athletics should be an extension of the total educational experience for the student athlete. The inherent philosophy emphasizes the athletic setting as a classroom used to teach character, commitment, work ethic, respect for differences, and the importance of sacrifice, teamwork, and cooperation.