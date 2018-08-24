Deadline to apply for 45th annual Young Waterfowlers Program is Sept. 15

Press release:

Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge, in partnership with the Lake Plains Waterfowl Association, will soon host its 45th Annual Young Waterfowlers Program.

The program will include an orientation class at the refuge headquarters on Saturday, Sept. 29, and a youth-only hunt day on Saturday, Oct. 13.

The Young Waterfowlers Program will be open to junior hunters between 12-15 years of age. There is no charge but space is limited with preference given to first-time participants. Preregistration does not guarantee participation. Those selected will be notified by mail.

To preregister, complete the Waterfowl Lottery Application Form and return it to the refuge headquarters at 1101 Casey Road, Basom, NY 14013 by the deadline of 4 p.m., Sept. 15.

Application forms can be requested by phone or in person. A PDF version of the form may also be downloaded and printed from the refuge website here.

The morning session of the orientation class will consist of a New York State sanctioned Waterfowl Identification Certification class from 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. The afternoon session from 12:30 – 3 p.m. will cover decoys and calls, ballistics, clothing and equipment, hunter ethics and safety, an overview of the refuge waterfowl program as well as a retriever demo and trap shoot. The morning session is not required if the youth hunter has previously completed and passed a NYS Waterfowl ID course. The afternoon session is mandatory in order to participate in the hunt, except for those who have been through the program at least twice before.

All junior hunters will be required to have a guide with them on the day of the hunt. We strongly recommend each junior hunter secure their own guide prior to orientation in accordance with DEC Junior Hunting License Regulations.

For additional information about the program, please contact Paul Hess at (585) 948-5445, ext. 7032. Individuals with disabilities and any other person who may need special assistance to participate in this program should contact refuge staff at (585) 948-5445 or at the Federal Relay No. 1-800-877-8339.

Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge is located midway between Rochester and Buffalo and is managed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.