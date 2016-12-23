Dog falls through ice at Indian Falls, East Pembroke water rescue unit deployed

A dog fell through the ice and is in the freezing water of the creek at Indian Falls. East Pembroke Fire Departmen's water rescue unit is called to the scene and all of its available manpower is called to the fire hall. The address is 1663 Indian Falls Road.

UPDATE 1:59 p.m.: The dog was successfully rescued.

UPDATE: Reader-submitted photos added. A bystander praised the caring and professionalism and efficiency of the volunteers in their response and actions.