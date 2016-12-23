Online News. Community Views.

December 23, 2016 - 1:36pm

Dog falls through ice at Indian Falls, East Pembroke water rescue unit deployed

posted by Billie Owens in east pembroke, water rescue, news.

epfddogrescue2016_02.jpg

A dog fell through the ice and is in the freezing water of the creek at Indian Falls. East Pembroke Fire Departmen's water rescue unit is called to the scene and all of its available manpower is called to the fire hall. The address is 1663 Indian Falls Road.

UPDATE 1:59 p.m.: The dog was successfully rescued.

UPDATE: Reader-submitted photos added. A bystander praised the caring and professionalism and efficiency of the volunteers in their response and actions.

epfddogrescue2016_03.jpg

epfddogrescue2016_04.jpg

epfddogrescue2016_01.jpg

epfddogrescue2016_06.jpg

epfddogrescue2016_05.jpg

epfddogrescue2016_07.jpg

December 24, 2016 - 11:22am
James T. Hansen
James T. Hansen's picture
Online
Last seen: 8 min 57 sec ago
Joined: Jul 30 2010 - 12:16pm

Nice to hear that this ended well. Thank you first responders.

