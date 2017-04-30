Dog stuck outside on roof on Elm Street, Batavia

A dog is stuck outside on the roof of a house at 17 Elm St., Batavia. City fire is police are responding. "The caller tried to help the dog but it growls at her," says the dispacher.

UPDATE 1:45 p.m.: This black, medium-sized dog is now safe inside the house and appeared to be uninjured after falling off the roof. The dog got outside on the roof by going out a window and through a wrought-iron railing of a balcony, perching on a two-foot wide eave of the roof. Police Sgt. Dan Coffey said the dog didn't want to go back through the railing and into the house and kept trying to jump down. Police went to the owner's place of employment and got the owner and brought the owner back to the house to try and get the dog to come inside. When the owner appeared, the dog became more agitated and jumped off the roof. But it got up immediately and ran to the door and the owner let it inside then went upstairs and closed the window.