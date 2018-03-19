Downtown Batavia Public Market to open for season June 8, new vendors wanted
Press release:
The Genesee Country Farmers' Market located at the Downtown Batavia Public Market* opens for the season on Friday, June 8th, at the market's location on the corner of Bank Street and Alva Place in the Downtown Batavia Business District.
Market hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays with the season running from Friday, June 8th, through Friday, Oct. 26th.
"This year marks the third year of collaboration with BID (Downtown Batavia Business Improvement District)", says Market Manager Mike Bakos, "The Market, presently in this year's planning stages, is accepting new vendor applications."
Parties interested in joining the market to become a Seasonal or Day Vendor may obtain application forms by contacting Bakos at (716) 866-4958 or by email at [email protected].
The market also offers a FREE market stall to qualifying charities, service groups, or 501c3 organizations that would like to participate in the market. Contact the market for more information.
* Providing "Locally Grown" Fresh Fruits, Vegetables, and Specialty Items to the Greater Batavia and Genesee County Area for 44 Years.
