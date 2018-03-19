Downtown Batavia Public Market to open for season June 8, new vendors wanted

Press release:

The Genesee Country Farmers' Market located at the Downtown Batavia Public Market* opens for the season on Friday, June 8th, at the market's location on the corner of Bank Street and Alva Place in the Downtown Batavia Business District.

Market hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays with the season running from Friday, June 8th, through Friday, Oct. 26th.

"This year marks the third year of collaboration with BID (Downtown Batavia B usiness I mprovement D istrict)", says Market Manager Mike Bakos, "The Market, presently in this year's planning stages, is accepting new vendor applications."

Parties interested in joining the market to become a Seasonal or Day Vendor may obtain application forms by contacting Bakos at (716) 866-4958 or by email at [email protected].

The market also offers a FREE market stall to qualifying charities, service groups, or 501c3 organizations that would like to participate in the market. Contact the market for more information.

* Providing "Locally Grown" Fresh Fruits, Vegetables, and Specialty Items to the Greater Batavia and Genesee County Area for 44 Years.