Downtown Batavia Revitalization Initiative Public Workshop is Thursday evening at City Hall

The public is invited to a City of Batavia Downtown Revitaliation Initiative Public Workshop from 6:30 to 9 p.m. on Thursday (Dec. 14). It will be held at City Hall, One Batavia City Centre.

The question is "What Brings You Downtown?" and your input is sought on the future of Downtown Batavia, which has been awarded $10 million from the state for this initiative. The initiative's Local Planning Committee would like to know what you love about downtown and what amenities would bring you there more often.

Residents, businesses, property owners and anyone with an interest in revitalizing Downtown Batavia is encouraged to attend the workshop.