April 27, 2017 - 1:15pm

'DREAM of America' photography exhibit of North Country Latino workers opens next month at GO ART!

posted by Billie Owens in GO ART!, batavia, Announcements, news, photography.

GO ART! will present a collection of photographs depicting the lives and sacrifices of Latino workers in this country along the U.S.-Mexican border and the families they left behind in Mexico in a special exhibit next month.

"DREAM of America: Separation & Sacrifice in the Lives of North Country Latino Immigrants" is the title of the collection by Lisa Catalfamo-Flores.

The opening reception is from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16, at GO ART!, located at 201 E. Main St. in Downtown Batavia.

The exhibit will be subsequently available for viewing during these gallery hours:

Tuesday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Wednesday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Thursday: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Friday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., 6 – 8 p.m.
Saturday: 10  – 11 a.m.

Contact:
Gregory Hallock, assistant director
(585) 343-9313
[email protected]

