'DREAM of America' photography exhibit of North Country Latino workers opens next month at GO ART!

GO ART! will present a collection of photographs depicting the lives and sacrifices of Latino workers in this country along the U.S.-Mexican border and the families they left behind in Mexico in a special exhibit next month.

"DREAM of America: Separation & Sacrifice in the Lives of North Country Latino Immigrants" is the title of the collection by Lisa Catalfamo-Flores.

The opening reception is from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16, at GO ART!, located at 201 E. Main St. in Downtown Batavia.

The exhibit will be subsequently available for viewing during these gallery hours:

Tuesday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Wednesday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Thursday: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., 6 – 8 p.m.

Saturday: 10 – 11 a.m.

Contact:

Gregory Hallock, assistant director

(585) 343-9313

[email protected]