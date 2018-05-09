East Pembroke Board of Fire Commissioners reschedules meeting -- it's next Tuesday

NOTICE

The monthly meeting of the East Pembroke Fire District will be held next week.

The scheduled East Pembroke Board of Fire Commissioners monthly meeting was cancelled May 8 due to a large fire operation in the district.

The meeting is now rescheduled to be held beginning at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 15, at the East Pembroke Fire District Hall, located at 8655 Barrett Drive, Batavia.