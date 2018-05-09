Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

May 9, 2018 - 2:17pm

East Pembroke Board of Fire Commissioners reschedules meeting -- it's next Tuesday

posted by Billie Owens in east pembroke, news, batavia, fire commissioners.

NOTICE

The monthly meeting of the East Pembroke Fire District will be held next week.

The scheduled East Pembroke Board of Fire Commissioners monthly meeting was cancelled May 8 due to a large fire operation in the district.

The meeting is now rescheduled to be held beginning at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 15, at the East Pembroke Fire District Hall, located at 8655 Barrett Drive, Batavia.

By Order of the
East Pembroke Fire District William R. Joyce, Secretary

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

May 2018

S M T W T F S
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2017 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button