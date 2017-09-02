September 2, 2017 - 2:58pm
East Pembroke Fire District to hold a 2018 budget workshop Wednesday night
posted by Billie Owens in East Pembroke Fire District, east pembroke, news, Announcements.
Press release:
Please take notice that a workshop meeting will be conducted by the East Pembroke Fire District to be held from 7 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 5th at the East Pembroke Fire Hall, located at 2623 W. Main Road, East Pembroke.
Purpose of the Workshop meeting is 2018 Fire District Budget.
