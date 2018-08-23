Local Matters

August 23, 2018 - 5:28pm

East Pembroke Fire District to hold workshop on 2019 budget Sept. 18 at fire hall

posted by Billie Owens in East Pembroke Fire District, news, Announcements.

LEGAL NOTICE -- East Pembroke Fire District Workshop Meeting

Please take notice that a Workshop meeting will be conducted by the East Pembroke Fire District to be held on Wednesday, Sept. 18th, between the hours of 7 and 9 p.m. EST.

It will be held at the East Pembroke Fire District Hall, located at 8655 Barrett Drive, Batavia.

Purpose of the Workshop meeting is 2019 Fire District Budget.

