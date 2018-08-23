East Pembroke Fire District to hold workshop on 2019 budget Sept. 18 at fire hall

LEGAL NOTICE -- East Pembroke Fire District Workshop Meeting

Please take notice that a Workshop meeting will be conducted by the East Pembroke Fire District to be held on Wednesday, Sept. 18th, between the hours of 7 and 9 p.m. EST.

It will be held at the East Pembroke Fire District Hall, located at 8655 Barrett Drive, Batavia.

Purpose of the Workshop meeting is 2019 Fire District Budget.