Elba school board changes April meeting date, reminds potential board candidates of looming deadline
Press release:
The Elba Central School Board of Education has moved its April 2017 Meeting to Monday, April 3 at 7 p.m. in the Library Media Center.
Also, District residents interested in running for membership on the Board of Education can pick up candidate petitions in the District Office on any business day between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Each petition must be signed by at least 25 qualified voters of the District. There are two seats available, each for five-year terms. Petitions nominating candidates for the office of Board of Education member must be filed with Donna Harris, Clerk of the Board, in the District Office of Elba Central School, 57 S. Main St., Elba, NY 14058 no later than 5 p.m. on Monday, April 17.
