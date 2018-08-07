Electric wires arcing at dairy barn in Le Roy

Electric lines are arcing, causing a possible fire in a dairy cow barn at 8427 Gully Road in Le Roy. Le Roy Fire Department is responding, along with mutual aid from Bergen, Stafford, Pavilion, Caledonia and a Fast Team and tanker from Mumford, plus the City of Batavia and Mercy medics. A first responder on scene says "nothing showing, investigating."

UPDATE 5:16 a.m.: Electricity has been cut to the barn. Responders on scene are searching the barn. All mutual aid responders are told to hold the assignment in their quarters, but the city is continuing in non-emergency mode.

UPDATE 5:18 a.m.: The city's third platoon is requested to the fire station.

UPDATE 5:21 a.m.: The city's engine 11 is back in service. The Gully Road location is between Conlon and Hebbard roads. Mutual aid responders are told to go back in service, per Le Roy's fire chief.

UPDATE 5:36 a.m.: The Le Roy assignment is back in service.