Enjoy romantic masterpieces performed by GSO while fine dining at the Dibble Center, RSVP by May 3

You are invited to a special evening of listening to romantic masterpieces performed by the Genesee Symphony Orchestra while enjoying fine dining with dinner served at your table at the Dibble Family Center on Sunday, May 6.

Cocktails are available at the cash bar along with hors d'oeuvres beginning at 6 o'clock. Dinner will follow.

Dinner choices are:

Steak au poivre with grilled vegetable & potato;

Chicken French -- egg/cheese battered chicken, sauteed in white wine and lemon, served over angel-hair pasta with escarole & artichoke hearts;

Grilled salmon with grilled vegetable & potato.

All dinners include garden salad, fresh rolls and butter, coffee, tea and dessert.

Cost is $25 per person, $45 per couple.

Reservation deadline is May 3 to Roxie Choat at 356-9635.

The Dibble Family Center is located at 4120 W. Main Street Road, Batavia.