Enjoy wintertime hiking in snowshoes with naturalist at county Park & Forest

Winter Wonderland Hikes are held on Saturdays from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Hikes begin at the Interpretive Nature Center and end with hot chocolate and snacks.

Discover secrets of the wild this winter and/or the serenity of hiking on moonlit snow with naturalist-guided hikes at Genesee County Park & Forest!

Snowshoes may be used, weather permitting, and are available for rent or you may bring your own. Snowshoeing lesson provided, no previous experience needed! Rental is included in the price, $5/person, $15 max/family.

Moonlight Hike and Winter Walks -- for adults only -- guided by a naturalist are offered from 7 to 9 p.m. on the dates below. Meet at Pavilion B.

Saturday, Jan. 27th

Saturday, Feb. 24th

Enjoy the tranquil beauty of the forest on a full moon night!

Moonlight Hikes begin and conclude with refreshments by a warm fire! For ages 18 and over. Snowshoes may be used, weather permitting, and are available for rent or you may bring your own. Snowshoeing lesson provided, no previous experience needed! Rental is included in the price, $5/person, $15 max/family. Pre-registration is required for ALL naturalist-guided hikes ; call 585-344-1122.

Make a memory this winter with your own Private Group Snowshoe Hike! A naturalist guides your group through peaceful woodland trails and open meadows. Listen to winter’s quiet beauty and find signs of wildlife in this 431-acre park. Private hikes are available on Saturdays in January and February from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. by reservation only at the Interpretive Nature Center. No previous experience is needed; snowshoes provided or bring your own. Rental is included in the price, $5/person, minimum group fee is $75. Call 585-344-1122 to book your own adventure!

Snowshoe rentals are available at the Genesee County Park and Forest Interpretive Center 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays, 12 – 3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays December through March, weather permitting. Rented snowshoes must be used in the park. Fee is $5/pair and all proceeds go to ACORNS, the nonprofit organization that supports the parks!

Call (585) 344-1122 to register. For more information visit our website at http://www.co.genesee.ny.us/departments/parks/, or contact Shannon Morley at [email protected] or (585) 344-1122.