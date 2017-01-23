Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
The Batavian Mobile
Droid | iPhone

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

January 23, 2017 - 4:18pm

Family Fitness Fun Night is Saturday at Pavilion High School

posted by Billie Owens in Pavilion, news, Announcements.
Press release:
 
The Second Annual Family Fitness Fun Night will be held from Saturday, Jan. 28, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Pavilion High School's auditorium. It is located at 7014 Big Tree Road, Pavilion.
 
Area businesses and vendors will be on hand to promote/facilitate fitness activities, healthy eating, and a wellness lifestyle. The event is open to all.
 
Activity sessions will teach: yoga, "Pound" (brand-new fitness craze), karate, gymnastics, and fitness challenges.
 
Informational booths will cover local physical activity/fitness opportunities, nutrition information and food tastings, and blood pressure screenings done by the GCC Nursing Program. There will be a free prize drawing for some excellent fitness-related opportunities at the end of the evening.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

January 2017

S M T W T F S
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 
 

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2016 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button