Family Fitness Fun Night is Saturday at Pavilion High School

Press release:

The Second Annual Family Fitness Fun Night will be held from Saturday, Jan. 28, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Pavilion High School's auditorium. It is located at 7014 Big Tree Road, Pavilion.

Area businesses and vendors will be on hand to promote/facilitate fitness activities, healthy eating, and a wellness lifestyle. The event is open to all.

Activity sessions will teach: yoga, "Pound" (brand-new fitness craze), karate, gymnastics, and fitness challenges.

Informational booths will cover local physical activity/fitness opportunities, nutrition information and food tastings, and blood pressure screenings done by the GCC Nursing Program. There will be a free prize drawing for some excellent fitness-related opportunities at the end of the evening.