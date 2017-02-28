Family of Oakfield's Patrick J. Pedro announces new scholarship in his name

Patrick grew up in Oakfield, where he later became the 2008 Inductee in the Oakfield-Alabama High School Alumni Hall of Fame. He received his undergraduate magna cum laude from Bucknell University and a Law degree from University of Notre Dame where he received awards at graduation for legal writing and appellant advocacy. He was a member of Phi Beta Kappa.

Patrick was an attorney employed by Bond, Schoeneck and King in Syracuse in 1984, became a partner in 1993 and practiced there his entire career until his retirement at the end of 2014. He practiced primarily in the areas of business law and health care law, and his clients ranged from start-up companies to some of the most prominent individuals and businesses in central and northern New York State. At BS&K he was deputy department chair of the Business Law Dept, chair of the Health Law Practice Group and the Firm’s Marketing Partner.

He supported the visual and performing arts in the community as a performer in community theater, a patron and board member of the Syracuse Opera and The Everson Museum of Art.

-- The scholarship will provide a graduating HS senior with tuition assistance toward a college degree related to his or her professional goal. The profession pursued will ultimately serve his or her community and society as a whole.

The college must be an accredited 4-year institution that offers degrees toward the recipient’s professional goal which may include but is not limited to the following:

Law, Business, Engineering, Communications, Medicine – Health & Human Services, Psychology, Visual and Performing Arts, Education, Sciences, Mathematics, Languages, Political Science, Sociology or Physical, Occupational or Speech Therapy.

Criteria: