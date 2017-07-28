Farmers Market Coupons still available for low-income seniors at Office for the Aging

Farmers Market Coupons are still being distributed at the Genesee County Office for the Aging, 2 Bank St. in Batavia. Please have ID as proof of age must be provided; family members CANNOT pick up coupons for you.

Booklets are available to adults age 60 years and older who are income-eligible .

Income guidelines for 2017 are: household of one $1,860 per month; household of two $2,504 per month; and, household of three $3,149 per month.

Maureen Estabrooks, Office for the Aging’s coordinator for the program, noted that, “It still remains, that anyone 60 or older in a household may receive a coupon booklet as long as they are income eligible . This means that in a qualifying household, multiple individuals may receive booklets. This program is a wonderful way to help older adults with limited income to purchase healthy fresh produce from our local farmers.”

They can be used at the Downtown Public Market in Batavia and at the Le Roy Farmers' Market.

Questions may be directed to the Genesee County Office for the Aging at 585-343-1611.