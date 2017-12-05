Ferrellgas holds annual winter wear drive now through Jan. 12

Press release:

As a company that serves the propane needs of hundreds of local homes, businesses, and farms, Ferrellgas knows a thing or two about keeping the members of this community warm.

This year, the company is once again asking local residents to partner with them to spread even more warmth throughout the area.

Now through Jan.12, Ferrellgas is collecting new and gently used coats, hats, scarves, and gloves and putting them in the hands of the less fortunate members of our community.

Donations can be given to Ferrellgas drivers or brought to the Ferrellgas office at 655 Ellicott St. At the end of the coat drive, Ferrellgas will donate items collected to one or more local charities.

“Dropping off that coat you’ve had in the back of your closet or a new pair of mittens may seem like a small thing to do, but it can have a big impact in the lives of our fellow community members," said Douglas Muha, Ferrellgas general manager. "For some families, a warm coat is a luxury that cannot be taken for granted, and we are grateful for all the donations that will be collected to meet this critical need."

Muha said his team has once again selected Community Action as the beneficiary of the local Ferrellgas’ office’s coat-collection efforts.

Local residents do NOT have to be Ferrellgas customers to participate in the donation drive.

For more information about this effort, please visit www.ferrellgas.com/share-the-warmth.