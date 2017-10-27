Fifth annual Traditional Martial Arts Association Tournament to be held Nov. 4 at Le Roy HS gym

Press release:

The fifth annual Traditional Martial Arts Association Tournament will be held Saturday, Nov. 4, at the Le Roy High School Gym, with eliminations starting at 10 a.m.

The Tournament will consist of Sparring (point fighting), Individual Kata (forms), Team Kata, Weapons Kata, and Self Defense.

Tournament organizers are Soke William Cavalier (Livonia Tatsu Do School), Hanshi Dick Borrell ( Borrell’s Karate Academy Batavia), and Renshi Fred Merica (Le Roy Karate & Self Defense Center/ Main Street Fitness). All three have been close associates and tournament/ clinic organizers for the past 40 years.

Ages of competitors will start as young as 4 years old with no age limit. We have had competitors in the past well into their 70s. Divisions are broken down by skill level and age.

Spectators are welcome at $5 each and students at $4 each. To see a flier go to www.fitness-martialarts.com and click the link at top of page “November 2017 TMAA Tournament- Download Flyer” or call 585-414-3181.

There will also be a breaking demonstration at noon. They break everything from boards, bricks, coconuts, and Louisville Sluggers with their shins.

Anyone interested to help be a scorekeeper please call 585-414-3181 for more information, minimum -- 15 years old, no experience needed.

Tournament sponsors are:

Northwoods Sporting Club / Le Roy

Cameron Construction/ Le Roy

Ben’s Appliances/ Batavia

Le Roy Karate & Self Defense Center/ Le Roy

Borrell’s Karate Academy/ Batavia

Livonia Tatsu Do Karate/ Livonia