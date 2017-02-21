February 21, 2017 - 2:22pm
Fight reported at Batavia Meadows
About six people are said to be fighting outside the Batavia Meadows apartment complex at 4112 W. Main Street Road, near apartment B1. Law enforcement is responding.
About six people are said to be fighting outside the Batavia Meadows apartment complex at 4112 W. Main Street Road, near apartment B1. Law enforcement is responding.
Copyright © 2008-2016 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118
Recent comments