February 21, 2017 - 2:22pm

Fight reported at Batavia Meadows

posted by Billie Owens in crime, news, batavia.

About six people are said to be fighting outside the Batavia Meadows apartment complex at 4112 W. Main Street Road, near apartment B1. Law enforcement is responding.

