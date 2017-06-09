Fight reported on Holland Avenue

Several city police units are responding to Holland Avenue for a reported fight outside involving several people. The call was then switched to a secure communications channel.

UPDATE 4:45 p.m.: There was Taser deployment.

UPDATE 4:47 pm.: Mercy medics are en route to 1 Holland Ave.

UPDATE 4:48 p.m.; A male subject suffered a BB shot to the chest.

UPDATE 4:53 p.m.: An ambulance from Alexander is called to respond to the city's incident involving "several victims of assault."

UPDATE 5:16 p.m.: City fire is responding to a reported cooking fire on the stove at 23 Holland Ave., which is also one of the places involving people in the police incident.

UPDATE 5:22 p.m.: The fire appears to be out, according to a dispatcher.

UPDATE 5:30 p.m.: Medics are transporting to UMMC a 45-year-old male who was pepper sprayed in the face and a 15 50 -year-old male who was shot in the chest with a BB gun.

UPDATE 6:44 p.m.: Batavia Police Chief Shawn Heubusch at the scene said the call that came in was for a fight involving about 30 people, including the possible use of weapons. Police responded and the incident involved a number of mostly juveniles. Some adults, possibly parents, were also at the scene. At least one adult male was Tazed and another adult male -- or possibly even the same one -- was pepper sprayed by police. A witness said initially, before officers arrived, there was shouting, some individuals took their shirts off, then fighting ensued. Police arrived shortly thereafter, along with medics, and the city fire department responded to a cooking incident -- fire in a microwave over a stove -- that occurred during the ruckus. Heubusch said a press release is being prepared and will be released later.