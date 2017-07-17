Online News. Community Views.

July 17, 2017 - 12:04pm

Fight reported on Summit Street in the city

posted by Billie Owens in crime, batavia.

A fight involving about a dozen people is reported on Summit Street between Washington Avenue and East Main Street. City police just arrived on scene.

