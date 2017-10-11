Fire reported inside Dollar General store in Oakfield

A fire is reported inside the Dollar General store in Oakfield. Flames are showing, coming from an electrical box. There is smoke in the building also. The store, at 111 N. Main St., has been evacuated. Oakfield Fire Department is responding along with mutual aid from Alabama Fire Department.

UPDATE 9:08 p.m.: Oakfield command on scene says responding units can come in non-emergency mode.

UPDATE 9:09 p.m.: Command asks Alabama to go back in service.