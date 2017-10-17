Online News. Community Views.

October 17, 2017 - 5:21pm

Former U.S. Attorney for WNY to speak in video Thursday night in Stafford on the legal side of large-scale solar plants on farmland

posted by Billie Owens in Stafford, news, Announcements.
From the Stafford Solar Education Committee:
 
A video presentation on the law concerning large-scale industrial solar electric plants will be shown at St. Paul's Episcopal Church Hall at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 19.
 
This event is hosted by the Stafford Solar Education Committee and all citizens, landowners and lawmakers are invited to attend.
 
Attorney Dennis Vacco, the former U.S. Attorney for Western New York, will be featured in the video talking about "contracts and laws, the legal side of large-scale industrial solar electric plants, and their impacts and risks on your farm production and the future control of your farm." 
 
The church hall is located at 6188 Main Road in Stafford, on the southeast corner of routes 5 and 237.
 
Please bring your neighbors, your comments and your questions.

