Found: part Siamese cat in area of Ross and Bank in the city

This beautiful, unique looking feline decided a couple of weeks ago to take up residence under Jim Schmitt's garden shed.

Schmitt lives in the area of Bank and Ross streets in the City of Batavia. He has two cats already and can't keep this foundling.

He writes "As you can seen he (she?) is very beautiful and most likely not just a stray. He looks to be part Siamese and has blue eyes and four white 'boots.' "

If you are the owner or know who is, please contact Jim at 343-5707.

Photo courtesy of Jim Schmitt.