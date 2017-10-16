Free Batavia Blue Devil Boys Basketball Saturday Program starts Nov. 4

The free instructional Batavia Blue Devil Boys Basketball Saturday Program for students in grades one through six will be held weekly at John Kennedy Elementary School Gymnasium from Nov. 4 through Dec. 9.

The program is open to boys who attend Batavia City Schools only. Participants are to enter and exit the gym by the rear of the school, which is located at 166 Vine St. in the City of Batavia.

Times are as follows:

GRADES 3-4: 9 -- 10:30 a.m.

GRADES 5-6: 10:30 a.m. -- noon

GRADES 1-2: Noon to 1 p.m.

Although the cost of the Saturday program is free, there is a fee for those playing in the league that begins in January and runs through early March. This is a travel-friendly league, which competes against other towns including Attica, Alexander, Oakfield, Byron Bergen, Pembroke, Elba, and St. Joe's.

Practices will begin after Winter Recess and be held once or twice per week in the evening at various schools in Batavia. There will be an 8-10 game schedule and played on the weekends. Schedules will come out around the holidays.

The program will feature Coach Jim Fazio -- Batavia Jr. Blue Devil youth director, youth coaches, and current Blue Devil players. It will focus on the offensive and defensive fundamentals of the game including shooting, passing, dribbling, rebounding and ball handling, etc. There will be contests with full court and half-court games.

Contact Youth Director Jim Fazio 585-356-0901 with questions or concerns. [email protected]

To get an application, email Fazio at his email address above.

Batavia City Schools are not responsible for injury that may happen during the program.