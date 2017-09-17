Online News. Community Views.

September 17, 2017 - 3:57pm

Free child safety seat check to be offered at City Fire Headquarters Saturday, Sept. 23

A free check of child safety seats will be available at the City of Batavia's Fire Headquarters from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23.

The location is 18 Evans St.

Nationally certified technicians will be on hand to answer questions, check product recalls and assist people with making sure their child safety seat is correctly installed.

For questions, please call the Fire Headquarters at 345-6375.

