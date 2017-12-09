Free computer classes offered this winter at Richmond Memorial Library, registration required

Press release:

Once again Richmond Memorial Library in Batavia will be offering a series of computer classes designed for those who are finally ready to take the plunge and learn the ins and outs of computers and those who would like to improve their computer skills. There is no charge.

Registration is required and can be done by stopping at the library or calling 343-9550.;

The library is located at 19 Ross St.

Email Start to Finish : from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m on Tuesday, Jan. 16

Learn about email and sign up for a new account, if desired. If you already have an email address log into it and let’s get the most from it.

​​ Windows 10 : from 1 to 4 p.m.​ on Tuesday, Jan. 16

Introduction to Windows 10, the latest operating system from Microsoft. Use our machine or bring your Windows 10 machine.

Facebook Combo : from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 18

Learn about Facebook and sign up for an account, if desired. If you already have an account, let’s get the most from it.

​Gadgets and Gear/Open Access : from 1 to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 18

Bring your questions and gadgets! Ereaders, phones, laptops, tablets!

Gaga for Google! Cut, Copy, Paste! : from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 5

Do you use Google? This powerful tool is more than a search engine! We’ll explore some of its many uses. Please note: This class is for people who are very comfortable using the Internet, and also navigating Web pages. We will also copy information from the Internet into the Microsoft Word program.

Internet Resources: Safety, Security, Fun! : from 1 to 4 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 5

Take your Internet experience to the next level! Examine Youtube, Twitter, Wikipedia, and your Library Catalog! Help keep your computer, yourself, and your loved ones safer while surfing. Class includes Downloadables with Apps.

Flash Drives/File Management : from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 6