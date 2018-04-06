Free, grassroots strategy meeting on Second Amendment rights' infringement is April 15 at Days Inn, Batavia

Press release from Brian Graz:

Greetings Gun-owners and Supporters of the Constitution & Liberty.

Sunday April 15 there is being held a Town Hall Meeting (2 to 4 p.m. at Days Inn, 200 Oak St., Batavia) concerning the current aggressive anti-gun movement (which truly has become very concerning). This is a strategy meeting to try and create a better way to guard against and overcome the 2nd Amendment infringements, that NY State and the Federal Government continue to push on us.

The meeting will be chaired and run by Jim Ostrowski. Jim is a premiere local 2nd Amendment attorney and author of several books, from Buffalo, who has argued lawsuits against the State of NY and Governor Cuomo and has an active case going right now which he is seeking to get before the Supreme Court.

Also of note, Jim has been a featured guest on several conservative think tank discussions; the Mises Institute { https://mises.org/profile/james-ostrowski }, Lew Rockwell { https://www.lewrockwell.com/?s=ostrowski }, and Ron Paul's Liberty Report { http://www.ronpaullibertyreport.com/apps/search?q=ostrowski}. .. just to name 3.

Of course this is a non-partisan, gathering open to all concerned people. All are invited and encouraged to come. There is No Fee to attend.



Please mark your calendar and try and be at this critical meeting. Time is running out and we can not afford to procrastinate any longer. Hopefully this meeting will be the grassroots of a new WNY (and beyond) awareness and action group of proactive citizens.



Thanks for your time and I hope to see you there.

Brian Graz

What: Second Amendment Town Hall meeting on strategy

Who: All supporters of the right to bear arms

Where: Days Inn, 200 Oak St., Batavia

When: 2 to 4 p.m., Sunday, April 15