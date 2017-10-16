Free program orientation to restaurant ownership boot camp sponsored by freshLAB & BDC is tonight

Press release:

It's now LAST CALL for interested restauranteurs to attend the FREE freshLAB BOOT CAMP Program Orientation, which takes place tonight from 6 to 9. Preregistration required by Julie Pacette at the Batavia Development Corp. at 585-345-6380.

The orientation will take place inside City Hall, located at 1 City Centre, in the Community Room.

At the newly coordinated restaurant ownership Boot Camp program orientation, you will learn more about the freshLAB restaurant incubator, network with industry specialists, learn business basics and discuss entrepreneurial traits necessary to be successful.

Attendees may enroll into Boot Camp online before Oct. 20 to attend all follow-up sessions.