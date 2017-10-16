Free program orientation to restaurant ownership boot camp sponsored by freshLAB & BDC is tonight
Press release:
It's now LAST CALL for interested restauranteurs to attend the FREE freshLAB BOOT CAMP Program Orientation, which takes place tonight from 6 to 9. Preregistration required by Julie Pacette at the Batavia Development Corp. at 585-345-6380.
The orientation will take place inside City Hall, located at 1 City Centre, in the Community Room.
At the newly coordinated restaurant ownership Boot Camp program orientation, you will learn more about the freshLAB restaurant incubator, network with industry specialists, learn business basics and discuss entrepreneurial traits necessary to be successful.
Attendees may enroll into Boot Camp online before Oct. 20 to attend all follow-up sessions.
freshLAB Boot Camp Objective: Introduce aspiring entrepreneurs to restaurant industry trends, market opportunities, key operating functions and the importance of restaurant management systems.
freshLAB Boot Camp Outcome: Upon successful completion of Boot Camp, two participants will be offered an invitation to open a food service business at freshLAB restaurant incubator on Main Street, Batavia.
Barb Shine, captain of the freshLAB Boot Camp and Batavia Development Corporation volunteer, has put together a dynamic schedule of classes to feature hands-on instruction with Chef Tracy Burgio at the Batavia Career & Technical Education Center and exclusive time onsite at freshLAB before the foodhall opens to the public on Main Street, Batavia.
Instructors from the business community and industry specialists will lead most sessions to include Katie Frillici of JFS/Curtze Food Service and Ken Hudson of Palmer Food Services.
The value of the eight-session Boot Camp, not including tonight's orientation, is valued at more than $1,300 and is being offered for $349.
Tentative Boot Camp schedule:
Oct. 16 -- Program orientation, entrepreneurial traits & business basics featuring guest speakers & networking
Oct. 30 -- Operations, Equipment & Managing the kitchen, food costs, portion control, inventory
Nov. 6 -- Business & Restaurant Marketing with heavy emphasis on concept development
Nov. 20 -- Experiential Learning, professionalism, sanitation, safety in the kitchen
*Signature Dish Evaluation*
Dec. 4 -- Operating Systems, Accounting & Record Keeping Business Management
Dec. 11 -- Reporting & Risk Management
Jan. 8 -- Business Plan Run-through to reveal class participant restaurant concepts, differentiation and system preparation
Jan. 22 -- Individual pitch to freshLAB Selection Committee, *Final Tasting*
Feb. 2 -- Business Plan Submission Deadline for freshLAB consideration
freshLAB restaurant incubator was conceived to strengthen the local food service industry and capitalize on more than $20,000,000 that is spent outside Genesee County each year when residents eat, drink and are entertained elsewhere. The project is funded, in part, by USDA Rural Development to intentionally link regional agriculture to the menu.
A program coordinated by the Batavia Development Corporation in cooperation with the Genesee County Chamber of Commerce, Batavia Business Improvement District and Batavia Career & Technical Education Center. https://freshlabbatavia.com/
