Free shuttle service offered for annual 'Spring into Nature' at Iroquois wildlife refuge Saturday

Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge (NWR) in Alabama is hosting its 34th annual Spring into Nature celebration from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 28. This year a free shuttle service will be running between three parking lots and the Visitor Center to alleviate construction and parking complications.

The shuttle will begin at 8:30 a.m. leaving from the Visitor Center every 30 minutes. Iroquois NWR -- Visitors Center is located at 1101 Casey Road in Basom.

Stops include Kanyoo Trail, Cayuga Overlook, and Tonawanda WMA before returning to the Visitor Center. Full shuttle schedules can be found on the Refuge website.

Join us for a variety of nature-related exhibits, crafts, fishing demos, and games for the kids. Bird feeder/nesting platform construction, viewing of live birds of prey, archery games, and face painting are among the returning favorites. Don’t forget to meet "Puddles," the blue goose mascot of the National Wildlife Refuge System. Food will be available for purchase and all activities are free.

Please contact Refuge staff at 585.948.5445, ext. 7037, or visit our website at http://www.fws.gov/refuge/iroquois for further information.

Iroquois NWR is located midway between Buffalo and Rochester, and is managed by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service. Individuals with disabilities and any other person who may need special assistance to participate in this program should contact the Refuge at (585) 948-5445 or at the Federal Relay No. 1-800-877- 8339.