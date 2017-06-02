Friends of BHS Baseball Coach Pep Johnson who want to attend his Hall of Fame induction event asked to RSVP by June 10

The Section V Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony for longtime Batavia High School Baseball Coach Pep Johnson will take place before the Rochester Red Wings game at Frontier Field on Sunday, June 25. The game itself starts at 1:35 p.m. and a special induction ceremony will take beforehand.

Here's the schedule for the day, provided by organizer Pat Mee.

The stadium gates will be open at 11:15 a.m. for admittance of the inductees, their guests, friends and supporters. There will be a table set up at the stadium entrance where these attendees can pick up their reserved tickets.

The program will begin in The Nest, which is beyond right field at 11:45 a.m. All of the inductees or their representatives will by introduced, and each will have a short time to speak if they would like to. Honorees will get a plaque permanently placed on a wall at Frontier Field, and a plaque will be given to each honoree to keep.

At 12:45 p.m., the group will proceed to the baseball field. The on-field ceremony will take place at 1:10. Dan Mason will read each inductee’s bio, and will present them with their plaque, once again, on the field. Each inductee will be throwing out a ceremonial first pitch.

After the ceremony, the honorees and their guests will return to The Nest for lunch. Members of this group are free to proceed to their seat and the Wings game at any time. Hopefully attendees will enjoy a Red Wing win!

Honorees and their invited guests will be the guests of the Section V Baseball Hall of Fame Committee for the afternoon. The cost for others who would like to attend the induction ceremony at The Nest will be $30 per person. Children under 4 are free and ages 5-12 are $18. This will include hot dogs, hamburgers, salad, soda, and a game ticket.

Please contact Pat Mee to make your reservations for the afternoon.

You can contact Pat by phoning (585) 704-3214, emailing to: [email protected], or mailing to: Pat Mee, 295 Peck Road, Hilton, NY 14468

The committee would appreciate reservations by Saturday, June 10st. Checks should be made payable to Section V Baseball Hall of Fame and sent to the above address.

The committee is looking forward to honoring Pep Johnson for his extraordinary contributions to baseball. It will surely be a great afternoon!

Sincerely,

Ory Mee

The Section V Baseball of Hall of Fame Committee

Questions? Email: [email protected]