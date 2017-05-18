Fuel leak reported at Jackson and Cherry streets in the city

A fuel spill is reported at Jackson and Cherry streets in the city. City firefighters are on scene. A first responder says about eight gallons of fuel is on the ground and fuel has spilled into a nearby storm drain. Didn't catch how or why the spill occurred.

UPDATE 5:17 p.m.: A flatbed tow truck towing a car came around a corner and the plastic gas tank of the towed vehicle came off and spilled about eight gallons of fuel. Two of those gallons was captured in a container, most of the rest was soaked up with absorbent material. Less than a gallon went down the storm drain. Jackson was briefly closed but is now reopened. CORRECTION: The car was on the road. The tow truck was only there to pick up the disabled vehicle. The SUV, a Jeep, was not being towed.