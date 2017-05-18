Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
The Batavian Mobile
Droid | iPhone

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

May 18, 2017 - 4:55pm

Fuel leak reported at Jackson and Cherry streets in the city

posted by Billie Owens in hazardous waste, batavia, news.

A fuel spill is reported at Jackson and Cherry streets in the city. City firefighters are on scene. A first responder says about eight gallons of fuel is on the ground and fuel has spilled into a nearby storm drain. Didn't catch how or why the spill occurred.

UPDATE 5:17 p.m.: A flatbed tow truck towing a car came around a corner and the plastic gas tank of the towed vehicle came off and spilled about eight gallons of fuel. Two of those gallons was captured in a container, most of the rest was soaked up with absorbent material. Less than a gallon went down the storm drain. Jackson was briefly closed but is now reopened. CORRECTION: The car was on the road. The tow truck was only there to pick up the disabled vehicle. The SUV, a Jeep, was not being towed.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

May 2017

S M T W T F S
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2016 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button