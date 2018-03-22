Online News. Community Views.

March 22, 2018 - 4:57pm

Full Worm Moon Hike is March 31 at county Park & Forest, must preregister

posted by Billie Owens in east bethany, news, Announcements.

Press release:

Long ago each full moon was given a name to mark the season of the year. Join us for the Full Moon Hike: Full Worm Moon on Saturday, March 31st, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. and welcome the magic of springtime.

Explore the forest by moonlight as we search for animals, hear old stories, and discover the world waking up from a long, cold winter.

Meet at the Interpretive Nature Center and dress for the weather, hike will go on rain or shine! $5/person, $10/family. Preregistration is required! Call 585-344-1122 to reserve your spot!

The interpretive center is located at 11095 Bethany Center Road, East Bethany.

Call (585) 344-1122 to register. For more information visit our website at http://www.co.genesee.ny.us/departments/parks/, or contact Shannon Morley at [email protected] or (585) 344-1122. 

