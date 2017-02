Press release:

Tonight’s Genesee County 4-H Cloverbud meeting (Monday, Feb. 13) has been cancelled. We apologize for the short notice and any inconvenience.



Brandie L. Schultz

Administrative Assistant

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Genesee County

420 E. Main St.

Batavia NY 14020

Phone: (585) 343-304, ext. 101

Fax: (585) 343-1275

http://genesee.cce.cornell.edu/