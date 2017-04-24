Online News. Community Views.

April 24, 2017 - 2:07pm

Garden Brothers Circus performances -- with elephants -- this afternoon and evening at Falleti Arena

posted by Billie Owens in garden brothers circus, batavia, news.

A family tradition for more than 100 years comes to Batavia today -- the Garden Brothers Circus. This is your last chance to see this circus in Batavia with live elephants!

Plus there will be elephant rides, camel rides and pony rides and a Kids' Fun Zone one hour before each show.

Performances at 4:30 and again at 7:30 p.m. at Falleti Arena, located at 22 Evans St. in the City of Batavia.

The Garden Brothers has everything you’d expect to see at a Circus.

"We are bringing an all new, fast paced; totally exciting show to town!”

See "Motorcycle Madness" with motorcycle daredevils somersaulting and spinning in a big "Globe of Doom"; Chinese acrobats; "The Human Slingshot," watch camels, llamas, horses-and a buffalo perform together for the first time; crazy comedy with Circus Clowns; daring aerialists; cirque artists.

It's 90 minutes of excitement and fun!

