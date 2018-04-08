Online News. Community Views.

April 8, 2018 - 3:29pm

GC 4-H Fur and Feather Club to co-host rabbit and cavy youth show at Fairgrounds

posted by Billie Owens in 4-H, Fur and Feather Club, rabbit and cavy show, fairgrounds, batavia.

Press release:

Genesee County 4-H Fur and Feather Club along with Wyoming County 4-H Rabbit Ears Club are hosting a double rabbit and cavy youth show on Saturday, April 21, at the Genesee County Fairgrounds, 5056 E. Main Street Road, Batavia.

The show is open to all local youth ages 19 and younger (you don’t need to be a 4-H member). Showroom opens at 8 a.m., health checked by 9 a.m., judging promptly begins at 10 a.m.

Entry Fee is $3 per animal if postmarked by April 13 or $4 day of show. Participants may enter in both shows.

For complete show rules and entry forms please click here, or contact the Genesee County 4-H Office at 343-3040, ext. 101.

