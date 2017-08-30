Online News. Community Views.

August 30, 2017 - 4:55pm

GC 4-H Fur and Feather Club to host Youth Poultry Show at fairgrounds Sept. 23

posted by Billie Owens in events, 4-H.

Press release:

The Genesee County 4-H Fur and Feather Club is hosting a Youth Poultry Show on Saturday, Sept. 23 at the Kennedy Building on the Genesee County Fairgrounds, 5056 E. Main Street Road, Batavia.

The show is open to all local youth ages 19 and younger, you do not need to be a 4-H member to participate.

Entries must be postmarked by Sept. 15, no day-of-show entries will be accepted.

Showroom opens at 7:30 a.m.;birds must be cooped by 9 a.m.

For complete show rules and entry form please visit: http://genesee.cce.cornell.edu/events or contact the Genesee County 4-H Office at 585-343-3040, ext. 101.

