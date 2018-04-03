GC 4-H members compete in regional public speaking contests

Genesee 4H District public speaking presenters from left: Caris Carlson, Amelia Brewer, Colton Tarbell, Melissa Keller, Clare Mathes, Madison Harrington, Eva Rhoads, Corrine Rhoads.

Submitted photos and press release:

Congratulations to the Genesee County 4-H members who participated in the 2018 Finger Lakes District 4-H Public Presentations and Horse Communications Contests on Saturday, March 24. 4-H members from across the region came together to compete at the district level and gave presentations in front of a panel of volunteer judges.

The 4-H Public Presentations Program gives youth an opportunity to improve their public speaking skills in a fun, competitive format. The 4-H Horse Communications Program is a public speaking contest in which youth give a presentation on an equine related topic.

Members qualified to compete in the regional contests by giving an outstanding presentation at the Genesee County 4-H Public Presentations Contest in February.

Representing Genesee County at the Finger Lakes District 4-H Public Presentations Contest were Amelia Brewer, Caris Carlson, Madison Harrington, Melissa Keller, Clare Mathes, Corrine Rhoads, Eva Rhoads and Colton Tarbell.

Representing Genesee County at the Regional Horse Communications Contest were Alexandria and Tarbell Alianna Baris.

For more information about the Genesee County 4-H Program, contact the Genesee County 4-H Office at [email protected] or 585-343-3040, ext. 101. Program and enrollment information can also be found on our website at genesee.cce.cornell.edu/genesee4h.

Below are Region 2 Horse Communications contestants Alexandria Tarbell, left, and Alianna Baris.