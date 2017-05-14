GC Chamber offers 11th trip to China this fall

Press release:

The Genesee County Chamber of Commerce once again is offering the community the unique opportunity to travel to China for a nine-day tour of China. This will be the 11th trip that chamber has offered.

The trip is from Oct. 7 to 15 for the low price of $2,199. Price includes air fare (from JFK), bus to/from JFK, hotel stays, three meals a day, bus tours (with guides), admission to tourist spots, and airport taxes throughout the trip.

Some of the highlights on the trip are Tian An Men Square, Temple of Heaven, and the Great Wall just to name a few. For an additional $200, you will have the opportunity to explore the Terra-Cotta Warriors at the Tomb of the First Emperor.

The trip is filling up quickly! Final payments are due by July 15th. The Chamber believes this trip to be an exceptional value. For more details call Tom or Melissa at the Chamber at (585) 343-7440.

Details on the trip can also be found at http://geneseeny.com/Trips/CHINA2017.aspx