GC Democratic Committee seeks local candidates, election inspectors and new members

Press release:

The Genesee County Democratic Committee is looking for people who may be interested in serving their community be it as a candidate for office, an election inspector, a Democratic Committee member or just want to find out more about the Democratic Party in Genesee County.

Anyone can run for office and we can show you how. All that is needed is a desire to serve and some hard work. Want lower taxes, concerned about the environment or want a say in the future? There are many positions that will be on the ballot in the fall including: all of the Genesee County Legislature, the county district attorney and many positions at the town level.